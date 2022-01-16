Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Decreases By 58.1%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the December 15th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 521,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,757. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $11.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This is a boost from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 510,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 21,472 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

