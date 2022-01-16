Short Interest in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Decreases By 59.4%

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the December 15th total of 24,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In related news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $46,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,752 shares of company stock worth $70,685. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Professional during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Professional during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,516,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Professional stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. 18,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. Professional has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 million. Professional had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Professional will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Professional has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

