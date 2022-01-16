Short Interest in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Decreases By 54.8%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 217,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 653,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REED. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,947,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 36,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,808,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,509,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 133,288 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 7,055,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 377,418 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 1,696.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 212,060 shares during the period. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reed's alerts:

Shares of REED opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Reed’s has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $33.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 31.14% and a negative return on equity of 161.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reed’s will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.