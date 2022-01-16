Short Interest in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Increases By 237.1%

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 237.1% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SPTK opened at $9.74 on Friday. SportsTek Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPTK. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 915,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 759,452 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,580,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,608,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,367,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 348,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 186,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.