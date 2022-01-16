Short Interest in Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Declines By 52.0%

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SCMWY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.
Shares of SCMWY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.59. 3,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,139. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.
