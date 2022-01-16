Short Interest in Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Declines By 52.0%

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCMWY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of SCMWY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.59. 3,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,139. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

