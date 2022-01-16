Short Interest in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Expands By 157.1%

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TVE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.44. 7,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,095. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

