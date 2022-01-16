Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Drops By 47.3%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUU traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 10,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,577. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUU. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 51,695 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 91,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

