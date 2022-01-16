Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SIEGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an outperform rating and set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.50.

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The company has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average is $82.98.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

