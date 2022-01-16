Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €77.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €61.30 ($69.66).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €59.58 ($67.70) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €59.12. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €41.98 ($47.70) and a one year high of €67.66 ($76.89).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

