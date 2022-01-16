Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €77.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €61.30 ($69.66).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €59.58 ($67.70) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €59.12. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €41.98 ($47.70) and a one year high of €67.66 ($76.89).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

