Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Down 49.3% in December

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,100 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the December 15th total of 604,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.2 days.

OTCMKTS SFFYF remained flat at $$52.15 on Friday. Signify has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $64.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.45.

Signify Company Profile

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

