Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE)’s stock price traded down 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 190,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 105,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.51 million and a PE ratio of -2.69.

Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile (CVE:SSE)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project covering an area of 397 hectare located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and 100% interest in the Melchett Lake VMS Project covering an area of 3,996 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

