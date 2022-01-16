Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down to $136.37

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $136.37, but opened at $130.21. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $137.36, with a volume of 2,063 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on SI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.98.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.19 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.