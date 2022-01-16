Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.16. Simulations Plus reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLP. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $906,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,495 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,948,000 after acquiring an additional 219,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,606,000 after acquiring an additional 142,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after acquiring an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. 61,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,036. The company has a market cap of $956.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

