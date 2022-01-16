Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBGI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth about $892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 98.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 920,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,242,000 after acquiring an additional 456,993 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 496,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth about $788,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $30.25 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

