Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HYHDF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.10. 8,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,478. Sixty Six Capital has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides co-location and cloud computing services. The company engages in the high-performance computing, storage, and information processing activities. It also invests in various technology sectors, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance. The company was formerly known as Hydro66 Holdings Corp.

