Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $3.73 Million in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 357,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth $44,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter worth $107,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth $156,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $29.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $463,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

