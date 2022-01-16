Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 84,539 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 38,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

RCI opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.68. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.