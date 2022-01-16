Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $156.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.69 and a 200-day moving average of $295.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.85 and a beta of 2.22. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $147.67 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.85.

In related news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

