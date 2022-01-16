Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 44.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HIBB stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.47.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

