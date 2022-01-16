Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 12,802 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,802 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 528,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,026,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 10,283.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 19,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $133.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.57. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

