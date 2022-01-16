SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target Cut to $10.00

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SKIL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SkillSoft has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SkillSoft will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIL. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,493,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SkillSoft by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,598 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,039,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

