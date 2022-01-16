SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

Shares of SMA Solar Technology stock opened at €33.80 ($38.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of €32.02 ($36.39) and a 12 month high of €68.00 ($77.27). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.37.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.