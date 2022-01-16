smARTOFGIVING (AOG) Price Up 22.2% Over Last 7 Days

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. smARTOFGIVING has a market capitalization of $14.93 million and approximately $126,170.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00064085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00072669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.53 or 0.07734334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,970.63 or 0.99728922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00070868 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008229 BTC.

About smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for smARTOFGIVING is www.smartofgiving.com

smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading

