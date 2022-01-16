Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) PT Raised to GBX 160 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 140 ($1.90) to GBX 160 ($2.17) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 113.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, decreased their target price on Smartspace Software from GBX 220 ($2.99) to GBX 140 ($1.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of SMRT opened at GBX 75 ($1.02) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £21.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Smartspace Software has a 52 week low of GBX 65 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 190 ($2.58).

In related news, insider Philip Wood purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($13,438.31).

Smartspace Software

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells Software as a Service (Saas) software solutions in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: SwipeOn, Space Connect, and Anders & Kern. It offers solutions, such as desk booking, meeting room management, visitor management, and workplace analytics.

