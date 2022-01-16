SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 716,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 8,221,785 shares.The stock last traded at $2.31 and had previously closed at $1.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

The stock has a market cap of $873.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 39.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 50,425 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

