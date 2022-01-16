Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMGZY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smiths Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

SMGZY stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.