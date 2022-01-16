Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMGZY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smiths Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

SMGZY stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

