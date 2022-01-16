Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the December 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61. Sodexo has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $20.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sodexo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

