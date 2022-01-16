Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLGL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $161.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

