Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00.

DTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Solo Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of DTC opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

