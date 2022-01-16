Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,019,253 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RIBS)

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of southern-food themed restaurants. It manages Carve Barbecue and Southern Hospitality restaurant branches. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

