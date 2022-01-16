SouthState Corp Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

