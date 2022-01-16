SouthState Corp Buys New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.45.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

