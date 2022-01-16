SouthState Corp Makes New $29,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,576,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1,489.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 345,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,436,000 after purchasing an additional 104,203 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day moving average is $106.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.27 and a 52 week high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

