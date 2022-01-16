SouthState Corp Makes New $32,000 Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $132.95 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $151.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.63.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

