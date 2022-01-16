SouthState Corp Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $148,312,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $118,181,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 131.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,771,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ADM opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $71.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

