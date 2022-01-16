SouthState Corp Makes New Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 939 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $35,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $38.42 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.