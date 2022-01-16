SouthState Corp Purchases New Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 16.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $59.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.