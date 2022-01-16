SouthState Corp Takes $35,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 38,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.52.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $276.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.68 and its 200 day moving average is $290.33. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.85 and a twelve month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

