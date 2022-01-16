SouthState Corp Takes $58,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 5.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Moderna by 13.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.81.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $3,005,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,000 shares of company stock worth $118,092,130. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $204.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.