SparksPay Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $22,621.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,968,965 coins and its circulating supply is 10,732,261 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.