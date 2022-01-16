Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Short Interest Update

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the December 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 721,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRC. Mizuho increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,246. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 115,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 133,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 101,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

