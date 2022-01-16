Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,013 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after purchasing an additional 938,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1,438.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after buying an additional 742,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,331,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after buying an additional 677,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

