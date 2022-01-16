Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Barclays

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Shares of SPT opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average of $108.17. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $168,210.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $4,060,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,613 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,836. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 79,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 85,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

