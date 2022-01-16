Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.94.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Squarespace will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $149,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth about $34,672,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,240,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,639,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

