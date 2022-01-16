SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,100 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the December 15th total of 674,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.7 days.

SSAB AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.