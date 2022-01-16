SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives GBX 350.38 Average PT from Brokerages

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 350.38 ($4.76).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.75) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.75) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.09) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.75) to GBX 320 ($4.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

SSPG stock opened at GBX 275.70 ($3.74) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -5.37. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 209.17 ($2.84) and a one year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.43). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 244.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 258.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In related news, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £39,780 ($53,997.56). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,149 shares of company stock worth $4,015,412.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

