Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,600 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the December 15th total of 113,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 630,242 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Staffing 360 Solutions had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 759.84%. The business had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

