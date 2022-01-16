Standard Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $5.40 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $251,190.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 27.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00072469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.12 or 0.07744816 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,051.35 or 0.99645088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00069876 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008203 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.