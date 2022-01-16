Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Up 3.8%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.14 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 33,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,488,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $415.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.44%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.