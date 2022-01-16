State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.71 Million Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.15.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 556.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

